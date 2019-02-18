Wakefield artist's death not suspicious, police confirm

Police say they are not treating the death of a Wakefield artist as suspicious after his body was found at his home.

The emergency services were called to a property on Gaskell Street on the morning of Saturday, February 9 where they found the body of 66-year-old Bob Brown.

His house was then boarded up and worried friends were left uncertain as to what had happened to him.

However, police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances behind his death.

He was known locally for his artwork, which included the graffiti on the old subway near to the Lightwaves.

Friend Rita Parr, who had known Bob for since the early 2000s when he lived in the College Grove area paid tribute, saying he was "one of a kind".

Gaskell Street, where Bob had lived.

She told the Express: "Nobody seemed to know what had happened to him and we weren't able to get any information.

"Bob was a really interesting character, he was a legend in his own life time!

"He was brilliant, lovable and infuriating in equal measure.

"He was also very well read, there seemed to be no subject he could not talk for hours on.

Bob was known locally for his artistic talent.

"He'll be really missed. A lot of people knew him, he was one of a kind."

She said he had suffered from ill health in recent years, including emphysema and congenital heart disease.

Another friend, Dave Beer, who founded the legendary Back to Basics club in Leeds and who had met Bob at art college, posted on Facebook: "I've been numb since I heard the sad, sad news that one of our dearest and closest old friends Bob Brown had been found dead.

"He was one of the kindest men and lovable characters I've ever met.

"He was someone we looked up to. He was a talented artist and he was different from anyone we'd met before.

"His passion for fashion, music art and a lust for life like no other. He was truly one of a kind."