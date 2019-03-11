Wakefield bike cops target scrap dealers and illegal off-roaders

Illegal off roaders and scrap dealers in Horbury and Ossett have faced a crackdown by police.

Wakefield District Police’s Operation Matrix Off Road bike team have issued warnings and fines throughout February following calls from the public.

Officers targeted the Greenway between Ossett and Dewsbury following recent reports of anti-social riding.

They talked to local dog walkers to identify places used by illegal bikers to target patrols.

Officers issued numerous warnings to motorcyclists and four fixed penalty notices to people riding illegally in parks and public spaces.

Matrix officers also worked with Wakefield Council to target illegal scrap dealing in the area and located a suspect vehicle in Horbury. The driver was issued with a £300 fine by the council for collecting scrap metal without a licence.

In other operations three drivers in Crofton and one car driver in Walton were given tickets for using a mobile phone while driving.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield City and North West NPT, which covers Horbury and Ossett, said: “The Operation Matrix off road bike team has been highly active in our area over the past few weeks and have been working closely with NPT officers and residents to make sure they have been patrolling in our hotspot areas.

“The number of tickets and fines issued speaks volumes for how busy the team have been and I want to thank residents who have been contacting us with reports of illegal off road riding.

“We are seeing much higher volumes of intelligence passed to us now than in previous years and I would ask anyone who has information about illegal off road riding in the Wakefield City and North West NPT to email us at wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. You can also follow the Operation Matrix Twitter feed at @WYP­­_WKBikeCops."