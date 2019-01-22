Wakefield businesses to benefit from new The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce sub division

Businesses across the Wakefield district will be able to get more support after The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce introduced a Wakefield and District sub division.

The chamber, which has an office on Bond Street in Wakefield, has also revealed a new look for its branding.

The new sub division – alongside the Halifax and District and Huddersfield and Districts - will help strengthen the local representation and support the chamber provides across Wakefield.

Members will now benefit from local networking events and conferences - such as the MY Network Wakefield on March 4 and Wakefield Speed Networking on April 4 - as well as business support services, district representation and wider regional support.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We wanted to bring our brand more in line with The Chamber network, showcase our drive for business growth, as well as communicate our member benefits in a clearer way.

“Introducing the sub districts means that we can provide even more local support to businesses within the region. We understand that all businesses think differently and have different needs, especially across the various districts. We are still one Chamber but with three districts and we hope this more localised support in Wakefield will be more beneficial to our members.”

The Chamber, first established in 1853 and becoming The Mid Yorkshire Chamber in 1993, is one of 54 accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce. To find out more about Mid Yorkshire Chamber member benefits, go to www.mycci.co.uk.