Coroners in Wakefield are appealing for information to trace relatives of a Castleford man who died earlier this month.

Clive Bragen, 68, passed away on December 5 at his home on Sheldrake Road.

Efforts to find his next of kin have proved unsuccessful so far.

Anyone with any information about his relatives is asked to contact coroners officer Clive Firth on 01924 292301.