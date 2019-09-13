Wakefield golfer helps England Ladies seal Euro success

Wakefield Golf Club’s Julie Wheeldon played her part in helping the England Ladies senior team seal victory at the European Championships in Bulgaria.

Julie was part of the team that came third in the initial stroke play competition meaning they qualified to play France in a quarter-final matchplay game.

Winning this game 3-2 they then beat Ireland in the last four before going on to beat Spain in the final.

In the final, the English team got off to a fast start, going up in four of the five matches after nine holes were played.

England put the first point on the board with an early 4&3 win from Paula Carver, her third victory of the tournament.

A second point closely followed with a 2&1 victory in the foursomes match, leaving England needing just one more point for their second European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship title.

Macarena Campomanes, the reigning European Senior Ladies’ Champion, was two holes down to Helen Lowe after nine holes but turned things around, winning 1up on the 18th green to put the Spanish team on the board, and keep their hopes of a first title alive.

It wasn’t enough however, as Aileen Greenfield claimed her third win of the week, and the decisivie point for England, with a 2&1 victory on the 17th green.

Speaking after the celebrations, England captain Debbie Richards said: “Team spirit was the secret this week.

Everyone got on well on and off the course, we all just gelled so well.

“Everyone came into the tournament playing well and we just kept it going.

“When you get to the last eight, anyone can win.

“But the talent and the golf is amazing - it’s like watching female professionals play.

!It proves how much talent there is in ladies’ golf at the moment, and we’re only amateurs.”

A spokesperson from Wakefield GC said: “Everyone at the club is extremely proud of Julie.

“We would like to congratulate her and the rest of the team on their achievement.”