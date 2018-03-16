Wakefield pervert used a child's tablet to access underage abuse images despite previous conviction

Have your say

A pervert continued to download vile images of children being sexually abused after being spared jail for previous offending.

Daniel Cromack used his father's laptop to download indecent images in a bid to avoid stringent measures designed to stop him offending.

A court heard Cromack was arrested for a second time but still continued to offend - this time using a child's tablet device to commit offences.

Cromack, of Teall Court, Ossett, Wakefield, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Phillip Adams, prosecuting, said Cromack was made the subject of a community order in September 2015 for similar offending.

Officers returned to his home in on June 22 last year after receiving information that illegal material was being accessed from the property.

A laptop was recovered which tests showed had been used to access abusive images of children.

A total of 129 movies were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

Cromack, 26, was interviewed and admitted taking the laptop from his parents' wardrobe and accessing images when they were out.

Cromack said he would delete the search history before returning the laptop.

Mr Adams said police went back to the house again on February 22 this year and seized a child's tablet device.

Cromack made further admissions that he had used it to continue his offending.

John Batchelor, mitigating, said Cromack had been in custody since his arrest in February and had been seriously assaulted in prison.

Mr Batchelor urged Recorder Rachim Singh to consider imposing a community-based punishment so Cromack could receive further help to stop him re-offending.

Referring to Cromack's earlier offending, Recorder Singh said: "The court felt that with the appropriate intervention by the probation service, that would curtail any further offending.

"The court was wrong. Subsequent to the imposition of that order you have committed two separate further offences over a period of time."

Jailing Cromack, Recorder Singh said: "People like you who crave these images fuel the making of them. You are just as much to blame"