Walker Morris advise Khan on title fight

Sports lawyers at Leeds-based Walker Morris were sole legal advisers to Amir Khan on his next fight against current WBO World Champion, Terence Crawford.

The fight will take place on April 20 in either New York or Las Vegas.

Khan said: “Fighting a World Champion won’t be easy but this is exactly the challenge I need at this stage of my career.

“I am fully motivated and ready for the best training camp of my life. Crawford is beatable and I want that WBO title. It’s going to be one hell of a fight.

“A huge thank you to Geoff Cunningham and the Walker Morris Sports Group for their hard work and helping make this fight happen.”