WANDisco announces new vice president

Sheffield-based software firm WANdisco has appointed Ramki Thurimella as vice president of research in the company’s Silicon Valley base.

Dr Thurimella joins the company with extensive experience in algorithm design and information security.

Prior to joining WANdisco he was Director of Cybersecurity and the Chair of Computer Science at the University Denver where he conducted sponsored research for the National Science Foundation in algorithms and cybersecurity.

He will be working with Chief Scientist, Inventor and Co-Founder, Dr Yeturu Aahlad Ph.D, in Fusion Kernel, WANdisco’s technology incubator, which looks at new use cases for the Company’s patented Distributed Coordination Engine™ (DConE) and their transformation into successful commercial products.

David Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of WANdisco said:

“I am delighted Ramki has joined WANdisco to explore new applications for our unique replication technology. With the growth of distributed ledger technologies such as Blockchain, I have no doubt that Ramki’s background in encryption will be invaluable as we look to address challenges prevalent in new distributed computing applications.”

Dr Thurimella said: “I’m joining WANdisco at a true industry inflection point where the potential of its patented Distributed Coordination Engine technology is only just beginning to be realized. I believe there are many other innovative products we can bring to market to complement the company’s existing Source Code Management and Big Data and Cloud portfolios.”