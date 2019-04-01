WANdisco clinches £1.6m China contract

Live data company WANdisco has won a new contract with a global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices in China.

Under the deal, which is valued at an initial £1.6m, the Chinese client will deploy WANdisco's Fusion platform across its global enterprise and there is significant expansion potential given the global presence of the client’s infrastructure and customer base.

Analyst Matthew Davis at WH Ireland said this is a strategically important contract.

"This contract was secured through WANdisco’s direct sales team, and alongside their OEM relationship with Alibaba, demonstrates the ability of WANdisco to grow its presence in the globally important Asian market," he said.

David Richards, chief executive and chairman of WANdisco, said: “China remains a largely untapped market for us, but we have steadily built our presence both with a direct sales channel as well as our OEM with Alibaba, the largest cloud vendor in Asia.

"The client is a global company with presence in multiple geographies. We have established a strong strategic alliance which forms a solid platform from which to grow our opportunity in the future.”

WANdisco said the client has purchased a limited perpetual license to use Fusion across its enterprise. The board believes that there remains significant opportunity for further growth as the client expands over time.

WANdisco said China represents a significant opportunity for the company, with the cloud marketplace undergoing rapid expansion including the proliferation of multi-cloud uses for technologies such as artificial intelligence and edge computing.

Together with its OEM relationship with Alibaba, the directors said they believe the company is in a strong position to take advantage of the growing opportunity for its software in Asia.

WANdisco also announced that it report its results for the full year to December 31 on Wednesday April 24.