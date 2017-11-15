Want to own your own bar – for the price of a round of drinks?

The owners of The Bierkeller Entertainment Complex are planning to team up two of their most successful bars to create a new sports-themed venue … Sportskeller. And you can own a part of it.

Like drinking at the Bierkeller, or watching live football at Shooters? Get ready to cheer: BurningNight Group, which owns both bars, is combining the best parts of the two into one … Sportkeller.

They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, meaning you can buy a stake in the business – for the price of a round of drinks.

Tempted? Here’s 10 reasons to invest in Sportskeller …

1. Get your money back in food & drink

Sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t – if you invest in Sportskeller then for every £10 you put in (that’s the minimum investment), you’ll get a loyalty card with the same amount on to spend in any of the Bierkeller Entertainment Complexes, up to a maximum of £50.

2. You get to be part of something worth millions

Most people never get near a million pounds in their entire lifetime, but if you’re an investor in Sportskeller then you can say you’re part of a company whose sales top £19million.

3. You get pulling power

Not with the opposite sex, Sportskeller isn’t promising quite that, but with beer? Definitely. Bierkeller Entertainment Complexes serve over 7million pints in a year.

4. You’ll have nationwide appeal

There are big plans already for Sportskeller to open in cities and towns around the country. The more money that’s raised through Crowdcube, the more places will get one.

5. Oompah nights

Who doesn’t love getting up on a bench and singing along to a Bavarian oompah band? Never done it? Never lived. Sportskeller will be keeping the oompah weekends made famous by Bierkellers.

6. Live sport without the big ticket prices

A night in front of the massive TV at Shooters is the next best thing to being in the ground or ringside, and Sportskeller will boast THE BIGGEST widescreen TVs, with all the latest matches.

7. A suitcase full of beer

Forget a regular boring six-pack. Invest £2,500 or more in Sportskeller and you’ll get a suitcase of beers from around the world as part of a rewards package.

8. Have your own personal beer tasting

Invest at least £2,500 and they’ll throw in a beer tasting session for up to eight people at any one of their venues.

9. Live life like a bar VIP

Go big and invest £50,000+ and you’ll ­get an invitation to all the bars’ VIP events for 3 years and Heineken Experience Tour VIP tickets.

10. Bragging rights

You can honestly walk into a bar and tell your mates ‘I own this!’ (Even if it is just a tenner’s worth!)

For more information on how to invest in Sportkeller, visit https://www.burningnightgroup.com/crowdfunding/



To buy your slice of Sportkeller, visit

https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/burningnight-limited/pitches/bjjPXb



NB: investments of this nature carry risks to your capital as well as potential rewards.