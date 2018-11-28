Wanted: Appeal to find Wakefield man wanted by police

Police are appealing for information to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Gareth Paul Trevor from Wakefield.

He was recently released from prison but has since failed to comply with his licence conditions.

The 28-year-old has connections to the Wakefield and Leeds areas and a number of enquiries are ongoing to find him.

Det Insp Dave Bugg of Wakefield Police, said: “Gareth Trevor is in breach of his prison licence and as a result he is wanted on recall.

“We have a number of enquiries ongoing to find him and believe he is still in the Wakefield or Leeds areas.

“Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180559662.”