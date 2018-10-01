Wanted criminal Antony Dancer could be in York or Doncaster, police say

Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of a man wanted for recall to prison.

Antony Dancer, 33, of Doncaster, was jailed for 22 months in August 2017 for assault and released on licence in June this year.

Also in the news: Detectives investigating York sex attack renew appeal to trace man

He has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.

It is believed that he could be in York, Doncaster or London.

Also in the news: Cyclist, 68, injured in hit-and-run in Craven, North Yorkshire

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is now is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.