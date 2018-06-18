Wanted: Harry Potter 'Prefect' to lead muggles on tours of Yorkshire Goathlands' Hogwarts Express station

Think you know Hogsmeade? Fancy yourself as the next Hermione Granger? Then North Yorkshire Moors Railway might have a Sirius-ly good job for you.

The steam railway is on the lookout for a Wizarding Prefect, who will act as a Wizarding Ambassador and Muggle Relations expert during Harry Potter-themed events.

-> Popular bonfire to end after 25 years due to health and safety

The prefect would be in charge of leading groups of Muggles and Wizarding enthusiasts on tours around Goathland station and explaining the history of the station and the station’s links with Harry Potter.

Prefects would also be expected to participate in any media or publicity activities required by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Thre role - which is an unpaid volunteer role - will mainly require the successful candidate to be available on a weekday or weekdays to accommodate for school visits.

There are not set contract hours and applicants would have to be flexible and prepared to work evenings and weekends.

-> New BBC drama starring 'Ron Weasley' Rupert Grint to be filmed in Yorkshire

The role is open to wizards, witches and muggles but no matter your magic abilities you will need a DBS check and be cleared to work with young muggles.

Laura Strangeway, Head of Marketing at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a passionate individual to join our hard working team.

We provide a fantastic day out for children that they will never forget so whoever is lucky enough to land this role must be creative, ambitious, and of course, a huge Harry Potter fan!”

The role is unpaid so you will have to conjure up funds from somewhere else to keep your Gringotts Vault afloat.