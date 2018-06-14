Wanted man arrested after accidentally giving away his location while prank calling a policeman

A man wanted for 14 criminal offences in Bradford has been tracked down after bizarrely prank calling a police officer.

The man called the officer's work mobile - but PC Preston, who covers the Windhill and Wrose areas, was able to overhear a conversation between the caller and his friends which revealed their location.

He was then tracked down arrested for 14 outstanding offences.

PC Preston tweeted:

"Jokers who thought it would be clever to prank call my work phone last night allowed me to listen to their nonsense long enough to work out where they were. Male arrested for 14 outstanding offences. That's what you get!"