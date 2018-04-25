Wanted man suspected of series of thefts across city

POLICE HAVE asked for help tracing a man wanted on warrant for a series of thefts across Wakefield.

Wakefield East Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Ashley Whiting, aged 32, from Knottingley.

Officers want to speak with him in connection with a number of thefts, including one at a takeaway.

He is described as white and about 6ft in height.

Inspector Paul Sullivan of Wakefield East Police, said: “We have had a number of enquiries ongoing to locate Ashley Whiting who police want to speak with in connection with theft offences, from stores across the whole of Wakefield district.

“He has been active across the district and I would ask anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to contact 999, referencing crime number 13180186064.”