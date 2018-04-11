Wanted man with links to Harrogate and Sheffield recalled to prison

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for recall to prison.

Philip John Watson, 27, was released from HMP Hull on March 16 having been jailed for robbery and racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage, North Yorkshire Police said.

They added in an appeal that he has since breached the terms of his release licence due to poor behaviour and the Prison and Probation Service recalled him to prison on April 6.

Watson has links to Harrogate, and is believed to be in Sheffield.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Watson, but he remains at large.

Anyone who has seen Watson, or knows of his current location, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room.

People who see him are asked to call 999.

Quote reference 12180059952 when passing on information.