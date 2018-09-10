War Of The Roses 2018: Lancashire takes on Yorkshire in World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

Yorkshire and Lancashire squared off as competitors took aim at Yorkshire's famous puddings with their own black puddings.

The World Black Pudding Throwing Championships sees competitors knocking over Yorkshire puddings on a 20ft-high plinth with famous Bury black pudding.

Yorkshire v Lancashire in the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships. Photo: SWNS

-> Huge spiders are invading Yorkshire homes - and this is how to keep them out

Legend has it the tradition dates back to the War of the Roses and a 1455 battle in Stubbins, Lancashire, between the House of Lancaster and the House of York.

The two sides are said to have run out of ammunition and resorted to throwing food at each other - black pudding from Lancashire and Yorkshire puddings from Yorkshire.

Visitors from as far afield as Japan, Australia and the USA were among hundreds gathered in Ramsbottom, Lancashire, to see the famous Mancunian light bite hurled.

Competitors stand on a golden grid on Bridge Street in the town and underarm throw Black Puddings made by Chadwicks of Bury.

Yorkshire v Lancashire in the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships. Photo: SWNS

The puds are 'swaddled' in ladies' tights to prevent them exploding on impact.

-> Yorkshire breakfast: This is where you can get a giant Yorkshire Pudding fry-up in Yorkshire