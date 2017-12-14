Warning after drink driving research

A WARNING has been issued to drivers after research revealed almost a third of those caught drink-driving did so the morning after drinking alcohol.

Last year, 57,255 motorists failed roadside breathalyser tests in the UK, with December proving to be the worst month for the offence. Throughout the festive month, 5,136 drivers were caught drink-driving, accounting for almost a tenth of the total offences recorded, according to data obtained by Confused.com.

Across the year, Yorkshire and the Humber saw the third highest number of failed breathalyser tests, with 6,060 offences, after London with 6,244 and the East Midlands with 10.256

Researchers also found that men were five times more likely to be caught drink-driving than women, with 33,263 male drivers prosecuted in 2016, compared to 7,454 women.

Motoring editor at Confused.com, Amanda Stretton, said: “Many drivers look forward to having a drink at Christmas time and the majority wait at least overnight before getting behind the wheel. But it’s evident that alcohol can still be in your system after a few hours’ kip.

“Drink driving is a dangerous and punishable offence, which can seriously impact the safety of our roads and put other road users at risk. Not only this, but it can land drivers with a fine, or even a driving ban, which can have a negative impact on their car insurance premiums.”