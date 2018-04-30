Warning after drystone wall theft in North Yorkshire

Police are urging residents in rural communities to be vigilant after part of a drystone wall was stolen in North Yorkshire.

As many as 50 triangular capstones were taken from a 10-metre section of the wall on Top Wath Road near Pateley Bridge some time before last Tuesday, April 24.

North Yorkshire Police said the targeting of drystone walls by thieves had an “economic impact on rural communities” and also damaged the county’s cultural heritage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the Pateley Bridge theft to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12180070221.