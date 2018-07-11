Warning: Delays expected as M62 improvement plan revealed

Motorists are being warned that journey times could be affected as major improvements begin on the M62

However, it is hoped that upon completion of the two phase scheme, congestion will be eased and connectivity will be improved.

The roundabouts and slip roads at junction 27 for Gildersome will be upgraded as part of the scheme, which starts on Monday, July 23.

The scheme – which aims to improve journey times and reduce congestion - is being funded by Highways England and will be delivered by Leeds City Council.

This scheme is part of a nationwide £220m Congestion Relief Fund which was announced by the Government last year to help tackle congestion in local areas and improve connectivity.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “We have identified problems during peak times – affecting drivers travelling on the M62 motorway near Leeds. This scheme will address those concerns and reduce congestion on this vital route.

“We are working hard to minimise disruption but drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.”

At junction 27 the westbound exit slip roads from the M62 and M621 will be widened to 3 lanes to provide additional capacity on the roundabout improving access to Birstall and the surrounding business parks.

Work will begin later this summer at junction 28 of the M62. The westbound exit slip road will be extended to 4 lanes and the eastbound slip road will be widened to 3 lanes improving access off the motorway to the Tingley area.

At both junctions road markings and road signs will be improved and replaced and the slip roads and roundabouts will be resurfaced.

During the first phase at junction 27 the westbound exit slip roads from the M62 and M621 will be reduced to 1 lane and the speed limit will be reduced from 70mph to 50mph for safety reasons.

There will be some road closures overnight between 8pm until 6am and these will be signed in advance.

Work is expected to finish Spring 2019.