Warning for motorists as West Yorkshire motorway is closed following crash

Drivers were facing major delays this evening after the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Leeds was closed due to a collision.

Highways England said the closure was in force between junctions 28 and 29, where the motorway meets the M1.

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm to the scene of the collision, which involved a large goods vehicle and a 4x4.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said “one male casualty” was freed from the 4x4 and taken to hospital by ambulance.