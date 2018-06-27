Warning for rail passengers travelling to Leeds after commuters report 'all trains cancelled' chaos

Rail users are being warned of serious disruption tonight because of trains being cancelled.

All TransPennine Express trains south of Newcasthle have been cancelled for the night and passengers are being refused access onto other trains, according to reports from passengers in the North East.

One rail user reported that the 18.06 from Newcastle to Leeds had been cancelled.

TPE's help account TPEAssist tweeted that tickets are valid on other services, stating: "Hi, your ticket is valid on the 18:15 to Leeds. Sorry for the inconvenience ^LH"

National Rail states that there is currently service disruption in London and between Carlisle and Glasgow, but there is no information about disruption between Newcastle and Leeds.

