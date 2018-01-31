WARNING: Heavy snow affecting traffic in both directions on West Yorkshire motorway

Heavy snow is falling on a key West Yorkshire motorway - causing potential disruption and delays to travel.

Highways England has warned that the M62 is becoming coated in snow due to heavy snowfall, affecting traffic in both directions.

Junctions 20 to 24 are affected but drivers across Yorkshire have been warned about ice and snow disruption.

The Highways Agency said: #M62 both directions over Saddleworth Moor J20-J24. Heavy snow is falling. Our winter treatment crews are out in force tonight but please drive carefully and to the conditions. #Drivetoarrive."