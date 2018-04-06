Warning: Hermes email scam that could track everything you type into your computer

Shoppers are being warned to watch out for an email scam that tricks you into downloading dangerous software.

Victims who receive the email, which includes full details such as your names, address and phone number, are encouraged to click on a link which could steal personal details.

My Online Security, a website that gives advice and tips on keeping safe online, say that the scam could track everything you type into your computer.

The website says: "They use email addresses and subjects that will entice a user to read the email and open the attachment. A very high proportion are being targeted at small and medium size businesses, with the hope of getting a better response than they do from consumers, although this one does seem more consumer targeted from the email.

"My Hermes or any other delivery company mentioned in these emails have not been hacked or had their email or other servers compromised. They are not sending the emails to you. They are just innocent victims in exactly the same way as every recipient of these emails."

The scammers pose as courier firm Hermes, who work with top brands such as ASOS and Tesco among others, as if they are sending a tracking email for a delivery you have scheduled.

"The basic rule is never open any attachment to an email, unless you are expecting it," My Online Security advises.