Warning over fake social media statuses claiming police are asking pubs to remove 'offensive' England flags

Social media users are being warned not to be taken in by fake news about England flags ahead of the World Cup.

Statuses on Facebook are being shared - some of them over two years old - which state that police have been asking pubs to remove England flags for fear of offending people.

One of the false statuses being shared

-> These are the laws for flying England flags during the World Cup

One such status said: "Police are going around pubs and clubs saying that we can't wear our England tops 4 the footie & gotta take the flags down as it is upsetting people.

"If you agree post this as your status..."

There are currently no known cases in Yorkshire of police asking any establishments to remove England flags in connection with this year's World Cup.

West Yorkshire Police does not have any policy against flags being flown in pubs and the flying of flags is fully legal, provided they comply with set conditions (see below).

So if you see one of these statuses - call it out, or just ignore it.

-> Two Yorkshire pubs named in UK's top 100 restaurants

What does the law say about flying flags?

Flags that do not need consent

1. Any country’s national flag, civil ensign or civil air ensign;

2. The flag of the Commonwealth, the European Union, the United Nations or any other international organisation of which the United Kingdom is a member;

3. A flag of any island, county, district, borough, burgh, parish, city, town or village within the United Kingdom;

4. The flag of the Black Country, East Anglia, Wessex, any Part of Lincolnshire, any Riding of Yorkshire or any historic county within the United Kingdom;

5. The flag of Saint David;

6. The flag of Saint Patrick;

7. The flag of any administrative area within any country outside the United Kingdom;

8. Any flag of Her Majesty’s forces;

9. The Armed Forces Day flag.

-> Could you eat this £15 belly busting breakfast that's defeating diners at a Yorkshire café?

However the flags must not display any advertisements or subject matter additional to the design of the flag.

Flags that do not need consent provided they comply with certain restrictions

The law states there a number of categories of flags may be flown without consent subject to certain restrictions regarding the size of the flag, the size of characters on the flag, and the number and location of the flags.

These are: 1. House flag – flag is allowed to display the name, emblem, device or trademark of the company (or person) occupying the building, or can refer to a specific event of limited duration that is taking place in the building from which the flag is flown

2. Any sports club (but cannot include sponsorship logos)

3. The horizontal striped rainbow flag, such as the “Pride” Flag

4. Specified award schemes – Eco-Schools, Queens Awards for Enterprise and Investors in People

The restrictions on these flags, which would result in them needing consent, are related to where the flagpole is located on your home or the building you want to fly it from. If you have a vertical flagpole on the roof – you are only permitted to have one flag, but there are no restrictions on its size.

While if you have a flagpole projecting from anywhere else on the building – again you are only allowed one flag, it must not exceed two square metres in size. Also if you have a flagpole in the grounds of the building, you are allowed to fly up to two flags but the flagpole may not exceed 4.6 metres above ground level.