Warning over 'serious risk' of burns and blisters from giant weed spreading in the heatwave

The Environment Agency in Yorkshire is warning people to be wary of Giant Hogweed both in gardens and when out walking in the countryside.

The agency says teams have been out spraying Giant Hogweed on the banks of the river to prevent it from spreading.

Just brushing exposed skin against the plant can lead to burns and blistering because of the dangerous sap produced by the invasive species.

'Long-lasting scars'

The Royal Horticultural Society warns of the need to eradicate Giant Hogweed because of its invasive behaviour and the potential for harm.

The RHS says: "Giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum) is a close relative of cow parsley originally from Southern Russia and Georgia.

"It can reach over 3m (10ft) in height. Although this striking plant can be attractive in certain situations, most gardeners will want to eradicate it, as it is potentially invasive and the sap can cause severe skin burns. It is widely distributed in the wild and poses a serious risk to people who are unaware of its potential for harm.

"Although an impressive sight when fully grown, giant hogweed is invasive and potentially harmful. Chemicals in the sap can cause photodermatitis or photosensitivity, where the skin becomes very sensitive to sunlight and may suffer blistering, pigmentation and long-lasting scars."

How to spot Giant Hogweed

The flowers are white and held in umbels, (flat-topped clusters, like those of carrots or cow parsley), with all the flowers in the umbel facing upwards. The flower heads can be as large as 60cm (2ft) across. It can reach a height of 3.5m (11.5ft) or more and has a spread of about 1-2m (3.5-7ft).

There are as many as four other giant hogweeds at large in Britain, some of which are biennial and others perennial. However, when tested all these had high levels of furanocoumarins (the chemicals which cause burning by making the skin sensitive to sunlight) and so all pose a risk to public health.

Getting rid of Giant Hogweed

Because the threat from the weeds is so severe, it is an offence to allow it to grow, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The plant can also be made subject to ASBO orders, where occupiers of hogweed infested ground can be forced to remove the plant or face penalties.

What to do if you're burned by the Giant Hogweed sap

The sap can cause blindness if it gets into your eye. If you suspect this, seek medical help immediately.

For skin burns:

Wash the skin thoroughly with soap and cold water (always cold) as soon as possible.

Keep the area away from sunlight for 48 hours.

Topical steroids applied to the burn can reduce swellling