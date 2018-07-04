Warning to motorists as roads closed due to major fire in West Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned to avoid some roads near Brighouse because of a major fire.

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire are currently battling a major fire in Brighouse.

Highways England said: "#M62 J25 #Brighouse Exits . The A644 is CLOSED towards Brighouse. It is possible to get to Huddersfield as normal. Please use alternative route if you wish to head westerly from the motorway."

The alarm was raised at about 2.15pm and twelve fire engines are currently at the scene, in Sherwood Road, where large plumes of smoke are billowing.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed.

It has not yet released any further details but it is understood the building on fire is a factory.