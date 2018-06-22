Warning to motorists taking hayfever tablets behind the wheel as drug driving soars in Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned to take care when dosing up on hayfever medication behind the wheel.

The number of drivers caught for drug driving offences in the Yorkshire and the Humber region has more than doubled in just two years, according to new research.

The data obtained by Confused.com through Freedom of Information requests to two police forces in the region reveals 597 drivers were charged with driving under the influence of drugs in 2017, up from 249 in 2015.

This includes consumption of illegal, prescription and over-the-counter drugs which could have an impact on a motorist’s ability to drive, such as chlorphenamine, hydroxyzine or promethazine – all types of antihistamines to curb symptoms of hay fever.

In total, more than 6,300 UK drivers have been caught under the influence of drugs in 2017.

And this year (2018) to-date, police forces in Yorkshire & the Humber have already recorded 84 offences of drug-driving, but given the hay fever warning issued by the Met Office and reported pollen boom, more motorists may just be resorting to the stronger meds to keep their symptoms at bay.

But what drivers may not know is that some types of antihistamine, particularly older types, will in fact make you sleepy, and therefore are not necessarily safe to take before jumping behind the wheel.

Further research by Confused.com found that almost two thirds (65%) of hay fever-suffering motorists in Yorkshire and the Humber have driven after taking medication to help their symptoms. Worryingly, almost one in six (16%) of these admit it affected their ability to drive, including making them drowsy, their reactions slower or compromising their vision.

But it isn’t just these pills that can make you slightly sleepy that other road users should be worried about.

Illegal drugs are also known to have side effects which can seriously impair a person’s driving ability.

In total, one in 10 (10%) UK drivers admit to driving after taking drugs of some sort – more than a quarter (28%) of which did so after taking illegal drugs. And the effects these had are seriously concerning, with more than a quarter (27%) admitting they felt energised – which would put them at risk of speeding.

More than one in six (17%) admit it made them feel drowsy. And with festival season in full swing, road users should be particularly cautious as one in 10 (11%) of those who’ve taken illegal drugs before driving did so at a music festival. Although, this isn’t the most popular spot for drug consumption, as almost two thirds (65%) admit driving after taking illegal drugs at a friend’s house, or in their own home (30%).

Drug offences behind the wheel - the punishment

However, regardless of which drug a driver has taken, the penalty is one that every motorist would want to avoid.

Those caught drug-driving could face a minimum of one year driving ban, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and a criminal record.

But worryingly, almost nine in 10 (86%) UK drivers aren’t aware of this. Although, some think it is unfair that drivers are penalised for taking medication, with more than a fifth (22%) wanting to see less severe penalties for those caught over the limit with prescription drugs in their system. Perhaps with more education around the punishment, as well as the effects of drugs, fewer drivers will be on the receiving end of these harsh penalties.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “With summer comes hay fever, but this year it really is stinging a lot of drivers! This ‘pollen boom’ means motorists in Yorkshire & the Humber are going to be desperately relying on their antihistamines to keep their symptoms at bay. But what they may not know is that some can cause drowsiness and seriously affect their ability to drive. If in doubt, they should speak to their doctor or pharmacist for clarity.

“But it isn’t just antihistamines that can affect them while behind the wheel. In fact different drugs, both legal and illegal, have different side effects, ranging from drowsiness to nausea, to loss of vision. So to give some guidance to drivers, Confused.com has launched a go-to-guide to drive home the importance of drug awareness, and how illegal, prescribed and over-the-counter drugs will affect their driving ability.

“The consequences of drug driving can be very serious. Offenders are putting their lives and the lives of other road users at risk, and they could seriously damage their driving history if served with a criminal record, and see their car insurance premiums shoot up as a result. If drivers are already seeing sky high premiums they should shop around on sites like Confused.com to try and find the best deal for them.”