Warning to parents after police seize large knives from children in Huddersfield

Police have issued a warning to parents after large knives were seized from two children in Huddersfield.

Members of the public raised the alarm after spotting children carrying a large black knife and a bright orange blade in the West Yorkshire town on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police said: "This week saw these items seized from two juveniles in Huddersfield.

"Luckily members of the public saw these and alerted Police who were then able to stop and search the individuals and take positive action.

"Parents please check on what your teenage children are carrying and educate them on the dangers of having such weapons."

