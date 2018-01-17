Warning to parents as measles outbreak hits Yorkshire

Parents have been warned after an outbreak of measles across parts of Yorkshire.

Public Health England has revealed that there have been 34 confirmed cases in West Yorkshire as of this month.

There have also been 29 confirmed cases in Cheshire, 32 in the West Midlands and seven in Greater Manchester.

The overall risk in the UK is still low, but outbreaks can happen any time.

The MMR jab protects against measles and experts are now urging parents to immunise their children.

Anyone unsure if they are fully vaccinated should check with their GP.

Children up to the age of 18 and adults without immunity should have a catch-up MMR vaccination as soon as possible.

Experts say most adults born before 1970 are likely to be immune because they have probably been exposed to measles already.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE, said: "The measles outbreaks we are currently seeing in England are linked to ongoing large outbreaks in Europe. People who have recently travelled, or are planning to travel to Romania, Italy and Germany and have not had 2 doses of the MMR vaccine are particularly at risk.

"This serves as an important reminder for parents to take up the offer of MMR vaccination for their children at 1 year of age and as a pre-school booster at 3 years and 4 months of age. Children and young adults who missed out on their MMR vaccine in the past or are unsure if they had 2 doses should contact their GP practice to catch-up.

"We’d also encourage people to ensure they are up to date with their MMRvaccine before travelling to countries with ongoing measles outbreaks.

"The UK recently achieved WHO measles elimination status and so the overall risk of measles to the UK population is low, however due to ongoing measles outbreaks in Europe, we will continue to see cases in unimmunised individuals and limited onward spread can occur in communities with low MMR coverage and in age groups with very close mixing."