Warning to tip-up truck drivers in York after theft outbreak

Owners of small tip-up trucks in York are being advised to keep their vehicles secure after a spate of very specific thefts at the end of last week.

Four Ford Transit Tippers were stolen in the Huntington Road area of the city between 10pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force said that while enquiries continue to trace the thieves, owners of this type of vehicle should ensure that they are kept secure at all times.

Officers advise removing all goods from the vehicles and, where possible as an extra precaution, use wheel clamps, steering wheel locks and tracking devices to deter criminals.