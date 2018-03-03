Warnings issued as fire service removes 'killer icicles' from buildings across North Yorkshire

The snow and ice is starting to thaw out, and the roads are looking largely clearer - but as things start to go back to normal in the Harrogate district, fire crews are reminding residents to watch out for potentially dangerous icicles.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to a number of locations across the county today to remove some of the worst reported icicles.

In Bedale, a triple extension ladder and water reach poles were used to knock down and remove a cluster of icicles hanging dangerously over a public footpath.

Tweets shared by the fire service earlier today, read: "More @NorthYorksFire crews attending various locations throughout the County removing killer icicles!"

And, "Be careful from above! #NYFRS crews across the county are being called out to numerous icicles hanging in a threatening manner from buildings!"

Harrogate district residents have been sharing their own dramatic photos of icicles taken where they live.

Picture: Wes Jessup

Sgt Andy Graham took a photo of an icicle hanging from Knaresborough's High Bridge today, but he said its position over the river Nidd at a time when boats aren't going out meant that the likelihood of it hitting someone was "very remote."