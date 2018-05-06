Warnings issued as Yorkshire set to bake in Bank Holiday Sunshine

It's set to be absolutely sizzling across Yorkshire on Bank Holiday Monday.

Warnings have been issued to hayfever sufferers because of the very high pollen count - and UV levels are set to be high as well, meaning you'll need the sun cream!

Will you be enjoying the sunshine?

The forecast

Sunday

On Sunday, temperatures in parts of Yorkshire were set to hit highs of 23 degrees C. Not bad considering it was snowing just a few weeks ago!

The pollen count will be high, and the UV index will be 6 - among the highest, meaning you'll need sun cream to avoid the risk of burning.

Monday

Incredibly, Monday is set to be even HOTTER!

Maximum temperatures are expected to climb as high as 25 degrees C.

Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for the daytime:

10am Sunshine - 18 degrees C

11am Sun - 19 C

12 noon Sunshine - 21 C

1pm Sunshine 23 C

2pm Sun and clouds - 23 C

3pm Sun and clouds - 24 C

4pm Sun and clouds 25 degrees C

5pm Sun and clouds - 25 C

6pm Sunshine - 24 degrees C

7pm Sunshine - 23 C

So if you're planning on heading to the beach, Monday might be a good day to do it!

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "A dry Bank Holiday Monday with long spells of sunshine, and feeling hot across some inland parts. Coastal areas will again be cooler with onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 26 °C.