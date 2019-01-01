Was a giant trolling EU flag hidden in London's New Year's Eve fireworks?

Can you spot something lurking in this image taken from London's 2019 New Year celebrations?

That's right, there was what some believe to be a giant reference to the European Union flag hidden in plain sight in the London Eye during the fireworks celebrations.

Of course, it could be a coincidence, but the Eye just so happened to have 28 yellow lights - the exact same number as there are members of the European Union (well, until the UK leaves the EU in March).

Some eagle-eyed viewers also suggested that the bottom light being distant from the others was also a representation of the UK's exit from the EU.

It's not the first time that an indirect reference to the EU appeared to have been made in such public way.

In 2017 the Queen opened Parliament in a blue dress and hat adorned with blue flowers with yellow centres, which some took as a pointed reference to Brexit.

Was a giant EU flag hidden on the London Eye? Photo: SWNS

