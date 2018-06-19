WATCH: 1400 joyful England fans celebrate Harry Kane's last minute winner against Tunisia in popular Leeds bar

It was the moment every football fan in England erupted with an outpouring of unbridled joy and relief.

O2 Academy celebrates Kane winner

When England captain Harry Kane headed home a stoppage time winner to secure three points for the Three Lions in their World Cup opener in Russia, millions of fans around the country leaped up as one and punched the air.

And this video captures that exact moment perfectly.

This electric video was shot inside the O2 Academy on Cookridge Street in Leeds,where almost 1400 packed in to cheer on Gareth Southgate's troops to a 2-1 over Tunisia on Monday night.

The split second before the roof gets blown off the place, fans can be seen to almost head the ball in themselves, as if to mimic England skipper Kane's movements before exploding into delirium.

England fans also packed out Millennium Square in Leeds city centre to watch the action on a big screen,

Fans can take in England's next game, against Panama, at the O2 Academy on Sunday with kick off fat 1pm.