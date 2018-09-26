WATCH - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT... St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Here's a look ahead to Friday's final Super 8s game between League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens and title-chasing Castleford Tigers.

Kick-off: Friday 7.45pm

Castleford's Quentin Laulu-Togagae, right, could play for the first time in seven weeks at St Helens on Friday after being recalled to Daryl Powell's squad. (Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium

Team news: England hooker James Roby returns for St Helens alongside Matty Costello - who won the Championship Young Player of the Year on Tuesday night following his sterling work with Sheffield Eagles - and Jake Spedding.

With one eye on next week’s semi-final against Warrington, England duo Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson plus veteran forward Jon Wilkin are omitted from the 19-man squad.

Similarly, Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has left out prolific winger Greg Eden, England second-row Mike McMeeken and prop Junior Moors while captain Michael Shenton is nursing a knee injury suffered against Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

Coming into the 19-man squad, then, are Joe Wardle, who hopes to prove his fitness in time for next Thursday’s semi-final at Wigan Warriors, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Jamie Ellis and 17-year-old Lewis Peachey, a second-row who hails from Dearne Valley Bulldogs in Barnsley and could make his debut.

Last meeting: Castleford 18 St Helens 40; May 24

Last six results: Castleford LWWWWW St Helens LWLWWW

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh)

Match odds: Castleford receive four point start