Sky-gazers on New Year's Eve were treated to more than just fireworks last night.

A huge green meteor delighted onlookers as it swept across British skies.

Helen Costello took this stunning video footage of the meteor over Wakefield.

She also saw it heading towards Ilkley when returning to her home in Otley later in the evening.

Another onlooker, Joan Spink, who saw the phenomenon near Worksop, said it displayed traces of orange as well as green, and had a 60ft tail.