Watch as The Queen visits Yorkshire garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Yorkshire's gold-medal winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show had a very high profile visitor - Her Majesty The Queen.

The garden, inspired by the Yorkshire Dales, won a prestigious gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Welcome to Yorkshire has sponsored the garden, which was created by Yorkshire designer Mark Gregory.

The Queen visits the Yorkshire garden

The garden is themed around the drystone buildings of the Dales. It garden features dry stone walls, flower-filled meadows, a fast-flowing stream and a tumbling beck, centred around the focal point of an authentic stone bothy with its own cottage garden.

It was visited by The Queen during her official appearance at the event, as seen in this video.

A brass band and a Wensleydale sheep appeared at the garden's launch, and it will now be on display to visitors for the rest of the week.

Businesses who collaborated with Mark to make the garden include the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority and Wensleydale Creamery.

The garden was also visited by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“How wonderful,” she said, pointing to the cowpat in the garden, telling Sir Gary Verity of Welcome to Yorkshire that the landscape looked “totally authentic”.