Watch as Yorkshire flytipper has his van CRUSHED and is ordered to pay £6,000

A Harrogate man who illegally dumped tonnes of rubbish across the district has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and told to pay more than £6,000 in costs.

Christopher Paul Binder, 28, of Pendragon Way in Harrogate, ran a waste collection service but dumped the rubbish at various spots in the district instead of disposing of it responsibly.

Paul Binder

Binder tipped the rubbish at the side of the road, in the countryside, behind the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough and in a supermarket car park in Jennyfields.

The waste included items from a house clearance containing personal information relating to the owner of the property, which was dumped in a residential area.

Rubbish collected from a business – a fridge, packing materials and hazardous waste – was fly-tipped in the middle of a town centre.

It cost the authority more than £2,000 to clear up the mess he left behind.

Paul Campbell, director of communities, Harrogate Borough Council (HBC), said: “This is an excellent result after a detailed and thorough investigation by our environmental protection team and officers from North Yorkshire Police.

“We will not tolerate people who dump rubbish illegally. This case serves as a warning that we will track offenders down and bring them to justice.

“We are very fortunate that we have some beautiful places across the district which is being blighted by people like Binder.

“Our residents are becoming increasingly concerned that this type of behaviour is ruining our environment and it is right that we pursue those who perpetrate this type of crime.”

At an earlier hearing Binder admitted seven charges under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act and a single charge of theft.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work at Harrogate Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday May 1.

He will also be made the subject of a three month, overnight electronic curfew and was ordered to pay more than £6,000 towards the council’s legal fees and the cost of clearing the rubbish.

The Transit van used in the offences was also seized and crushed.

Staff from both North Yorkshire Police and HBC worked together closely over eight months to build the case against Mr Binder and to bring the prosecution.