WATCH: Castleford Tigers' James Clare looking forward to shot at full-back

CASTLEFORD Tigers winger James Clare admits he would love the chance to become the latest player to get a chance in the full-back role for the Wheldon Road club.

Boss Daryl Powell revealed today that Clare and fellow winger Greg Eden are both likely to get an opportunity to feature there against Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Castleford Tigers' James Clare celebrates scoring a try against Salford Red Devils earlier this year. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Scrum-half Jamie Ellis has a slight injury problem so is set to miss out meaning - with Luke Gale and Benny Roberts also sidelined - in-form current No1 Quentin Laulu-Togage'e may switch to the halves.

Clare - in his second spell with his hometown club - admitted: “I am looking forward to it, especially the way Cas play - it's a really exciting brand of rugby.

“At full-back you're going to get your hands on the ball a lot and a lot of exciting things are going to happen.

“I'd love to get a couple of minutes out there doing that on Friday and I really do enjoy playing full-back; back in the Academy I played there quite a lot.

“There's up and downs to it; if you're a Cas Tigers winger you're going to score tries anyway.

“But if you're a Cas Tigers full-back you will be involved in those tries that the wingers score so it's just one of those things.

“Whatever’s best for the team, I'm excited to do whatever I can.”

Castleford are up to third but Clare, who signed a new two-year deal earlier this week, is not taking Salford lightly despite their 11th place standing.

Their hosts need to win to have any chance of avoiding the Qualifiers.

Clare, 27, said: “It is last chance saloon for them.

“They need a really good run to get out of there.

“But I think as well that, the players at Salford right now are putting themselves in shop windows as they don't know where they will be (next year).

“There's people wanting to impress. If Powelly's watching - or any other clubs - they want to impress personally in an attempt to possibly earn a contract somewhere else.

“When you have those two things mixed it makes a really dangerous team and you just don't know what you're going to get from Salford.”