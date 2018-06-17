Watch classic movies under the stars in Leeds city centre

FILM fans can watch three classic movies under the stars on Millennium Square in Leeds city as part of Luna Cinema’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

Luna Cinema has teamed up with Leeds City Council to stage the screenings, which start on August 17 when 1980s classic Dirty Dancing will be shown.

There will be a sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman on August 18.

The Italian Job will be shown on August 19 with a full live orchestra and pre-recorded intro from Michael Caine.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds City Council this year to put on three screenings of some iconic films.

“Leeds is a vibrant city, and we couldn’t think of any place better than the award-winning Millennium Square.

“Situated in front of Leeds Civic Hall, it is the perfect backdrop for a night of cinema under the stars.”

Leeds City Council leader , Coun Judith Blake, said: “Through our packed events programme, we are always looking at new and exciting ways in which to entertain people of all ages.

“The screening therefore of three classic movies on our very own Millennium Square certainly fits the bill, and we are looking forward to working with Luna Cinema on what promises to be a fantastic and atmospheric experience for the audience under the night sky.”

Doors open at 7pm with the feature film screenings starting at 8.30pm.

For more information and for tickets, go to www.thelunacinema.com