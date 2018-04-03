WATCH: Doncaster carpool karaoke teenager goes viral in moving video for autism awareness

A Doncaster girl and her support worker have gone viral in a moving 'carpool karaoke' video to promote awareness of autism.

Georgia Hoff, who attends Doncaster's Coppice School, is one of the stars of the clip which was released yesterday to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Laura and Georgia in the video.

Georgia, 14, and support worker Laura Wilburn from Balby were among scores of people from across the country chosen to take part in the video which shows youngsters with autism signing in Makaton to the song I Am Me from movie The Greatest Showman.

Said Laura: "Georgia has severe autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder.

"She is non verbal but this doesn't stop her loving and enjoying life - although her disability comes along with challenges and barriers and she will need the support of her parents and support workers all her life."

The pair feature in the Autism Angels UK clip which has already been seen more than 45,000 times on Facebook.

Added Laura: "Georgia has a wicked sense of style and loves nothing more than make up and nice clothes.

"She loves dancing and just did her first show in November in front of 200 people."

As well as starring in the video, Georgia attends a special needs dance class twice a week and is also a member of the Little Rainbows Autism Group.

Said Laura: "She is very popular in the special needs community."

A spokesman for Autism Angels UK said: "Thank you to our wonderful families for having fun with us and doing this carpool karaoke, it’s beautiful."

Makaton is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs and symbols alongside speech.