Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a mill complex in Huddersfield.

The fire, at Bank Bottom Mills, in Marsden, started at about 1pm today (Sunday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A video taken at the scene in Mount Road shows firefighters breaking through windows with tools as smoke pours out of the building.

Police have warned people to avoid the area.

Firefighters at the scene in Huddersfield. Picture: West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit.