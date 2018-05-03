WATCH: Former Doncaster Rovers star gets red card for headbutt In Italian league match

A former Doncaster Rovers ace was shown a straight red card after kicking out at a player and headbutting another in an Italian league match.

Federico Macheda, who made 15 appearances for Rovers and netted three goals during his spell, saw red after two moments of madness in the Serie B clash on Tuesday night.

The striker, who also played for Manchester United during his career in England, was playing for Italian lower tier team Novara in his side's 1-1 draw with Cremonese when he was brought down.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute.

But he went from hero to villain just eight minutes later when he kicked out at Daniele Croce before aiming a weak headbutt at Ivan Marconi who did not hesitate to go to ground.

The irate striker was immediately given his marching orders and his team soon conceded, the game ending 1-1.

Macheda came to Doncaster on a one month loan in September 2013 and scored his first goals when he struck twice against Nottingham Forest in a 2–2 draw.

The following week, he scored again scoring the only goal in the derby against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday.