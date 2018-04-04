Watch: Hilarious clip from Emmerdale's new reality TV sensation The Real Hairdressers of Harrogate

It's the new hit reality TV sensation that's taking Harrogate (and Emmerdale) by storm...

Fans of the soap discovered in Tuesday's episode that Ross Barton has been bingeing on episodes of The Real Hairdressers of Harrogate, and it's his new favourite thing!

Ross did his best to hide his guilty pleasure from Rebecca White, but reminders to tune into the series just kept popping up on his phone.

But don't worry, Ross, Harrogate residents also seem to love the idea, taking to twitter after the episode to call for the reality spoof to be commissioned by ITV.

Well, not ones to disappoint, the Emmerdale team have already hilariously created and shared a sneak peek snippet from the show, which features familiar face Daz Spencer.

A tweet from Emmerdale reads: “When Daz makes a drunken mistake, he wasn’t expecting it to end up on Ross and Rebecca’s favourite new show... #RHOH #Emmerdale.”

Bet they can’t wait to watch their next installment - not one to be missed...