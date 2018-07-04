WATCH: Leeds United fan wildly celebrates England win in bar full of Colombians

The only England fan in a Russian bar full of Colombians turned out to be a Leeds United supporter.

Video footage taken in a bar just 100 metres from the Spartak Stadium in Moscow last night shows a large group of Colombian fans watching the nail-biting penalty shoot-out without any England supporters in sight.

Gallery: England fans in Leeds react to penalty shoot-out win

All that changes when Eric Dier lands the winning penalty - and suddenly an Englishman wearing a vintage Leeds United jacket emerges to celebrate.

An England fan from Leeds on his World Cup experiences

The enthusiastic fan spills his drink before tossing it aside and pumping his fists in the faces of the Colombians.

Leeds United fans from India and New Zealand bond over Pontus Jansson at Sweden v Switzerland match