WATCH: New Sheridan Smith comedy movie set to hit cinema screens next month - see the trailer here

A new comedy movie starring Doncaster's Sheridan Smith is set to hit cinema screens next month - and you can see the trailer here.

WARNING: TRAILER CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE

The More You Ignore Me, based on comedienne Jo Brand's book, will get its UK release on the silver screen on July 6.

The movie, which has been more than two years in the making also stars Mark Addy, Sally Phillips, Sheila Hancock, Ricky Tomlinson and Lisa Stansfield - as well as Jo Brand herself.

Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the movie is a warm, comedy drama focusing on the life of an unconventional family in 1980s rural England.

The film focuses on Gina, a young mother, whose efforts to be a loving mother and wife are undermined by her declining mental health. Things deteriorate when she develops an obsession with the local weatherman, which leads to an admission to the nearby psychiatric hospital.

Over the years, as she grows up, her daughter Alice struggles to relate to her heavily medicated mum, and causes chaos when she comes up with a plan to reconnect with her, which divides the family forever and leads to a moving climax.

Set to the songs of The Smiths, The More You Ignore Me provides a sometimes stark, yet comical insight into life within this quirky household, whilst addressing mental health issues and their impact on the family.

A five-week location shoot took place in Blackpool in 2016.