Watch: One of the biggest planes in the world lands at Leeds Bradford Airport

One of the biggest planes in the world landed at Leeds Bradford Airport last night.

The Boeing C17 Globemaster touched down in the city from Canada as part of a military training week.

Dozens of plane spotters lined the runway boundary to catch a glimpse of the plane on its arrival.

Running until May 18, a week-long military training event is being held at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “From 11-18th May, LBA will be hosting a Military training week with aircraft from the UK and overseas operating at the airport. Look to the skies for some unusual visitors.”

