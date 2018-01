Have your say

Aircraft landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning faced some tough weather conditions.

The snow ploughs were deployed to clear the runways after overnight snowfall, and high winds also made for a bumpy landing.

A British Airways flight from Heathrow lands in the snow (Charlotte Graham)

Photographer Charlotte Graham captured the arrivals of the morning British Airways flight from Heathrow, a KLM jet from Amsterdam and an Aer Lingus aircraft from Dublin.

An incoming Aer Lingus flight from Dublin negotiates the runway (Charlotte Graham)