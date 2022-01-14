WATCH: Plumes of smoke billow above Pontefract as tyre fire breaks out

Plumes of smoke could be seen around Pontefract as a fire broke out.

By Emma Ryan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 5:45 pm

Footage from near the scene shows thick black and orange smoke billowing into the sky above a church.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they had attended a tyre fire on Wakefield Road and that "the incident was closed shortly after".

Fire crews from Pontefract and Castleford were called out to tackle a tyre fire in Pontefract this afternoon.

